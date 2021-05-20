Dr. Paul Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Bradley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Bradley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.
Locations
Good Shepherd Medical Center700 E Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 315-4455Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northeast Texas Women Physcns703 E Marshall Ave Ste 5007, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 315-4455Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bradley was very thorough, professional and great bedside manner. He immediately ordered a CT scan and had us come back to see him that same day. Would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Paul Bradley, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1932369832
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Urology
