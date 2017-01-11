Overview

Dr. Paul Braaton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto and Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Braaton works at OrthoMed Center in Modesto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Stress Fracture of Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.