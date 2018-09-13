Overview

Dr. Paul O Boynick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Merriam, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Wales in Great Britain and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. O Boynick works at AdventHealth Medical Group Neurosurgery at Shawnee Mission in Merriam, KS with other offices in Lenexa, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Pituitary Tumor, Broken Neck and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.