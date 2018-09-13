Dr. Paul O Boynick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O Boynick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul O Boynick, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul O Boynick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Merriam, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Wales in Great Britain and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. O Boynick works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Neurosurgery at Shawnee Mission7450 Kessler St Ste 202, Merriam, KS 66204 Directions (913) 632-9480
AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at Lenexa23351 Prairie Star Pkwy, Lenexa, KS 66227 Directions (913) 632-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As a child, I suffered a major trauma that left me paralyzed from the waist down. Dr. Oboynick saw me. Many physicians would have pursued immediate surgery. However, Dr. Oboynick sided with caution and postponed the planned surgery. The next few weeks the blood clot causing my paralysis dissolved and I was given back the best gift. Dr. Oboynick spent time with my family explaining every scenario. Surgery most probably would have done more damage...for this, I will always be grateful.
About Dr. Paul O Boynick, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1861454324
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas (Wichita) Program
- University of Wales in Great Britain
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O Boynick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O Boynick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O Boynick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O Boynick works at
Dr. O Boynick has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, Broken Neck and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O Boynick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. O Boynick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O Boynick.
