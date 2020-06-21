Dr. Paul Boyce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Boyce, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Boyce, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Boyce works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
Pulmonary And Critical Care Of Atlanta960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-0006
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Boyce?
Dr Boyce is thoughtful, Thorough and kind.
About Dr. Paul Boyce, MD
- Pulmonology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1912988445
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med School
- Emory University, Atlanta, GA
- Emory University
- University of Michigan
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyce has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyce works at
Dr. Boyce has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.