Dr. Paul Bowman, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Bowman, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Locations
The Bowman Institute for Dermatologic Surgery5379 Primrose Lake Cir, Tampa, FL 33647 Directions (813) 923-7787Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bowman did Mohs surgery on my foot over a year ago !It still is not completely healed! He ruined my perineal nerve and I now can hardly walk due to damage in my shin! So you probably should think twice before he ruins your life!!
About Dr. Paul Bowman, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1184670903
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Medical Center|University Of California
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Shands Hospital-University Of Florida
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowman has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowman.
