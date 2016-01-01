Overview

Dr. Paul Bonds, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They completed their fellowship with Tulane U Affil Hosp



Dr. Bonds works at Access Wound Care and Podiatry Group in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Menifee, CA and Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.