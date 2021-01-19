Dr. Paul Bombino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bombino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Bombino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Bombino, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Locations
Sun Valley Urology13907 W Camino del Sol Ste 101, Sun City, AZ 85375 Directions
Sun Valley Urology, PC13640 N 99th Ave Ste 200, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 974-5801
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Bombino, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1104842038
Education & Certifications
- University New Mexico
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Urology
Dr. Bombino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bombino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bombino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bombino has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bombino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bombino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bombino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bombino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bombino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.