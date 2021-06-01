Dr. Bloch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Bloch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Bloch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flemington, NJ.
Dr. Bloch works at
Locations
Hunterdon Center for Dermatology1 Wescott Dr Ste 101, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 782-0019Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bloch is very caring and knowledgeable. He goes up and beyond to take care of your needs
About Dr. Paul Bloch, MD
- Urology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.