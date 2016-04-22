Overview

Dr. Paul Blacharski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Menifee Global Medical Center.



Dr. Blacharski works at Inland Valley Retina in Temecula, CA with other offices in Corona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.