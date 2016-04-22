Dr. Paul Blacharski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blacharski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Blacharski, MD
Dr. Paul Blacharski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Menifee Global Medical Center.
Dr. Blacharski works at
-
1
Inland Valley Retina41900 Winchester Rd Ste 201, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (951) 679-0400
-
2
Inland Eye Specialists A Medical Corporation1810 Fullerton Ave Ste 206, Corona, CA 92881 Directions (951) 679-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Menifee Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Extremely experienced and very good bedside manner. One of the best retina specialists in his field and years ago he saved me from going blind!
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1215034335
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Syracuse University
- Ophthalmology
