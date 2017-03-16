Dr. Paul Birnbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birnbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Birnbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Birnbaum, MD is a Dermatologist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Locations
Paul S Birnbaum MD2000 Washington St Ste 541, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 244-0580
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a physician - and a patient of Dr. Birnbaum. Over the years I also sought his dermatological advice for my family. Dr. Birnbaum is an exceptionally skilled and compassionate clinician. His analytical pursuit through objective and subjective information enriched with superb clinical judgment in face of uncertainty are always personally assuring, professionally exemplary, and were right on the mark. And Dr. Birnbaum's office staff are just a delight to be served by.
About Dr. Paul Birnbaum, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birnbaum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birnbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birnbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birnbaum has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birnbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Birnbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birnbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birnbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birnbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.