Dr. Paul Birinyi, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Birinyi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital, Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital, Rapides Regional Medical Center and Stormont Vail Hospital.
Locations
Performance Spine & Brain413 Robin Ln, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (800) 238-0827Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
- Stormont Vail Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would like to thank Dr Birinyi for a wonderful job that he did. He was so informative about what was going on with me. I felt so come Thank you
About Dr. Paul Birinyi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center - Memphis, TN
- St Louis University Hospital
- St. Louis Univ
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Johns Hopk
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birinyi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birinyi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birinyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birinyi has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birinyi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Birinyi speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Birinyi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birinyi.
