Dr. Paul Bikhazi, MD
Dr. Paul Bikhazi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ogden, UT. They completed their residency with University Of California San Francisco
Locations
Ogden Clinic - North - ENT4650 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 254-5802Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bikhazi did my sinus surgery. He asked the right questions and did a good job of explaining options. I appreciate that he was on time for appointments. I recommend him.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- University Of California San Francisco
- University of California, San Francisco
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
