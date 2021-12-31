See All General Dentists in Cheektowaga, NY
Dr. Paul Bigg, DMD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Paul Bigg, DMD

Dentistry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Paul Bigg, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cheektowaga, NY. 

Dr. Bigg works at Aspen Dental in Cheektowaga, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dentistry Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Donahue, DDS
Dr. Michael Donahue, DDS
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Philip Williams, DDS
Dr. Philip Williams, DDS
10 (213)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Katz, DDS
Dr. Michael Katz, DDS
8 (654)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    1717 Walden Ave, Cheektowaga, NY 14225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 226-9916
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Bigg?

Dec 31, 2021
Dr Bigg is an amazing dentist and so caring, if you can get to see him you will be in good hands. He is very approachable and puts patients needs first. He addressed my concerns in a knowledgeable and understandable way. He took time to examine my teeth which felt very thorough and then explained and answer questions about his findings. My 13 year old son then had an appointment with Dr Bigg a few days later. This experience caused me to write this review. My son said that Dr Bigg was very welcoming and made him feel relaxed. He was kind, patient and engaged my son with his findings. My son came away from the appointment feeling encouraged and more knowledgeable about how he can better look after his teeth. I would recommend Dr Bigg to any of my friends and family.
— Dec 31, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Paul Bigg, DMD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Paul Bigg, DMD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bigg to family and friends

Dr. Bigg's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Bigg

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Paul Bigg, DMD.

About Dr. Paul Bigg, DMD

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1891358735
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Bigg, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bigg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bigg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bigg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bigg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bigg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bigg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Paul Bigg, DMD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.