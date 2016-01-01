Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Bernstein, DPM
Dr. Paul Bernstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Silber Chiropractic PC4200 Sunrise Hwy, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 795-9030
Footcare Associates of Rego Park PC9424 63RD DR, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 268-0885
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.