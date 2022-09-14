Dr. Paul Bernard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Bernard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Bernard, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Bernard works at
Locations
Allergy and Asthma Institute10700 Medlock Bridge Rd Ste 102, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (678) 691-5351
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best pediatric endocrinologist in town. Helped our family and literally diagnosed a brain tumor in our child that saved her life. We are forever indebted and grateful to his thorough medical approach, knowledge, and expertise. Excellent rapport with our young daughter. Made her feel comfortable from the start. Cannot say enough good things about him and his practice.
About Dr. Paul Bernard, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1891990743
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernard.
