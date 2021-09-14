Dr. Paul Bermanski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bermanski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Bermanski, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Bermanski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Dhch LLC195 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 549-8181
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life and I very very highly recommend him.
About Dr. Paul Bermanski, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bermanski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bermanski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bermanski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bermanski has seen patients for Diarrhea, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bermanski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bermanski speaks Italian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bermanski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bermanski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bermanski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bermanski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.