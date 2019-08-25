See All Nephrologists in Ypsilanti, MI
Dr. Paul Berkowitz, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Berkowitz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Berkowitz works at Nephrology Associates Of Michigan in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Adrian, MI, Canton, MI and Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates of Michigan
    5333 McAuley Dr Rm 4003, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 712-3470
  2. 2
    Bio Medical Applications
    715 Lakeshire Trl, Adrian, MI 49221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 712-3470
  3. 3
    Canton Clinic
    6064 N Sheldon Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 482-3972
  4. 4
    Monroe Clinic
    992 S Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48161 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 482-3972

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Kidney Diseases
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 25, 2019
    good for many years (9) then mixed as dialysis possibility approached
    — Aug 25, 2019
    About Dr. Paul Berkowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053371286
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College Med
    Residency
    • Bellevue Hospital Ctr/nyu
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
