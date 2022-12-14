Dr. Paul Berggreen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berggreen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Berggreen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Berggreen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Biltmore2222 E Highland Ave Ste 203, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 254-5321
Arizona Endoscopy Center1410 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 254-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Berggreen has been my Gastroenterologist for over 30 years. He is a great listener and terrific practitioner.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1093703605
- Good Samaritan Reg Med Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Berggreen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berggreen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berggreen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berggreen works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Berggreen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berggreen.
