Dr. Berger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Berger, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Berger, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Dix Hills Medical Associates283 Commack Rd Ste 200, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 499-2226
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Berger has been a trusted medical advisor for over 20 years. He will share his knowledge and also direct you to more specialized doctors for follow up or deeper investigation. All in all what I would consider a “Real doctor”
About Dr. Paul Berger, MD
- Nephrology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1952308538
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
