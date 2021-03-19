Overview

Dr. Paul Berger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Broomfield, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Foothills Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.



Dr. Berger works at Chpg Physical Medicine Church Ranch in Broomfield, CO with other offices in Boulder, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.