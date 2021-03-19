Dr. Paul Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Paul Berger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Broomfield, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Foothills Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Chpg Physical Medicine Church Ranch7233 Church Ranch Blvd, Broomfield, CO 80021 Directions (303) 925-4940
-
2
Rocky Mountain Family Medicine805 S Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80305 Directions (303) 499-0176
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Foothills Hospital
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Berger is a true man of medicine. What I mean is that he wants to find the root cause and get to the bottom of what is causing the issue. His first instinct isn’t to just blindly prescribe heavy meds or to cut you open. He tries a more holistic and lifestyle change to see how it can improve the issue. He takes his time listening to your issues and follows up with relevant questions to dig deeper and have a better understanding. His approach and manner lean towards that of a concerned parent and makes you feel heard and secure in his care.
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- 1861474488
Education & Certifications
- Idaho State University
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger speaks French.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.