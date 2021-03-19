See All Family Doctors in Broomfield, CO
Dr. Paul Berger, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Berger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Broomfield, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Foothills Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.

Dr. Berger works at Chpg Physical Medicine Church Ranch in Broomfield, CO with other offices in Boulder, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chpg Physical Medicine Church Ranch
    7233 Church Ranch Blvd, Broomfield, CO 80021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 925-4940
  2. 2
    Rocky Mountain Family Medicine
    805 S Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 499-0176

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avista Adventist Hospital
  • Foothills Hospital
  • St. Anthony North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Insomnia
Excessive Sweating
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Insomnia
Excessive Sweating

Treatment frequency



Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Insomnia
Excessive Sweating
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Diseases
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Cystitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Mar 19, 2021
    Greg W — Mar 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paul Berger, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1861474488
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Idaho State University
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Primary Care
