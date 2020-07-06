See All Gastroenterologists in Woodbury, NY
Dr. Paul Berg, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Berg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and Plainview Hospital.

Dr. Berg works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Adult & Pediatric Cardiology at Woodbury in Woodbury, NY with other offices in Glen Cove, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paul S. Berg, MD
    43 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 684-9229
  2. 2
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology at Glen Cove
    10 Medical Plz Ste 303, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 671-6900
  3. 3
    Gastroenterology Multi-Specialty Center at Woodbury
    415 Crossways Park Dr Ste F, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 684-9229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glen Cove Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • Plainview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Paul Berg, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1003870429
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
