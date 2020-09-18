Dr. Paul Berenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Berenbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Berenbaum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Berenbaum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Paul Berenbaum MD261 Old York Rd Ste 309, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 572-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berenbaum?
Best doctor ever
About Dr. Paul Berenbaum, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English, French
- 1265595904
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berenbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berenbaum works at
Dr. Berenbaum has seen patients for Gastroparesis, Gastritis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berenbaum speaks French.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Berenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.