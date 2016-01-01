Dr. Benson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Benson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Benson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Benson works at
Locations
Tidelands Health Gastroenterology at Murrells Inlet4040 Highway 17 Unit 302, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 652-8290
Tidelands Health Gastroenterology at Georgetown1011 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 527-3428
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Benson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1487822730
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- University of South Carolina
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Wofford College
Dr. Benson has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
