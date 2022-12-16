Dr. Paul Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Bell, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Bell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Garden City, NY. They completed their residency with Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, Otolaryngology Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, General Surgery
Dr. Bell works at
Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Garden City990 Stewart Ave Ste 610, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-1881
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bell?
Dr. Bell is top notch, excellent care with each visit.
About Dr. Paul Bell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1609894930
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, Otolaryngology Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, General Surgery
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
205 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.