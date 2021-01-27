Dr. Paul Bejarano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bejarano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Bejarano, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Bejarano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Ariz Hlth Sci Ctr

Locations
Pima Heart & Vascular1238 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 103, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular1521 E Tangerine Rd Ste 161, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 838-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Onecare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bejarano?
He actually cares! He actually listened to my answers to his questions. He understands what patients really need ....An axiom that I adhered to as a dentist for 40 years.....” Treat people as you would like to be treated yourself!!”
About Dr. Paul Bejarano, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1679551485
Education & Certifications
- Ariz Hlth Sci Ctr
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bejarano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bejarano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bejarano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bejarano has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bejarano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Bejarano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bejarano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bejarano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bejarano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.