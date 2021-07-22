Dr. Paul Beebe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beebe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Beebe, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Beebe, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Beebe works at
Locations
-
1
Joint Replacement Institute LLC3466 Pine Ridge Rd Ste A, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 261-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beebe?
Dr. Beebe was very professional and very helpful. Some how and I don't really know how, I developed a neck pain that went down the back of my shoulder blade, down my arm and weakened two of my fingers. I spoke with a chiropractor and also an orthopedic surgeon that was treating me for a torn rotator cuff ( on the opposite arm ); they both recommended Dr. Beebe. I made an appointment and it was decided that I would have a cervical epidural. By the time my epidural appointment was due, the arm was slowly improving so Dr. Beebe and I had a long conversation and he recommended that I did not have the epidural in the light of the improvement. The epidural was not without risks. He was very honest and really that is what you absolutely need, someone who is excellent at their job and someone who will be honest with you about the best choice of treatment. I would unhesitatingly recommend Dr. Beebe.
About Dr. Paul Beebe, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1831395896
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beebe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beebe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beebe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beebe works at
Dr. Beebe has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beebe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Beebe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beebe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beebe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beebe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.