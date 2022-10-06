See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Southlake, TX
Dr. Paul Bauer, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
3 (27)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Bauer, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cook Children's Medical Center and Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Bauer works at ENT For Children in Southlake, TX with other offices in Coppell, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT For Children
    3061 W Southlake Blvd Ste 120, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 337-3339
  2. 2
    ENT for Children
    783 N Denton Tap Rd Ste 200, Coppell, TX 75019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 337-3339

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cook Children's Medical Center
  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Abnormal Auditory Perception Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoid Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenoid Infections Chevron Icon
Adenoiditis Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Auditory Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Auditory Processing Disorders Chevron Icon
Aural Atresia - Multiple Congenital Anomalies - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Branchial Clefts - Characteristic Facies - Growth Retardation - Imperforate Nasolacrimal Duct Chevron Icon
CHARGE Syndrome Chevron Icon
Choanal Atresia - Deafness - Heart Defect - Dysmorphism Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Deafness Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deafness - Craniofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deafness Conductive - Ptosis - Skeletal Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Infection in Infant Chevron Icon
Earlobes Thickened Conductive Deafness from Incudo Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Infantile Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Laryngomalacia Chevron Icon
Laryngomalacia, Dominant Congenital Chevron Icon
Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Microtia Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nerve Deafness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
PANDAS Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Periodic Fever - Aphthous Stomatitis - Pharyngitis - Adenitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Retropharyngeal Abscess Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech Delay Chevron Icon
Speech Impairment Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sphenoid Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroglossal Duct Cyst Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 06, 2022
    my baby likes him he was kind and very pleasant
    — Oct 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Bauer, MD
    About Dr. Paul Bauer, MD

    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942265285
    Education & Certifications

    • St Louis Chldn's Hosp-Wash U
    • Boston University Med Center
    • Boston Univ
    • University of Nebraska College of Medicine
    • Kearney State College (now University of Nebraska at Kearney)
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

