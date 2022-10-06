Dr. Paul Bauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Bauer, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Bauer, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cook Children's Medical Center and Medical City Dallas.
Locations
ENT For Children3061 W Southlake Blvd Ste 120, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 337-3339
ENT for Children783 N Denton Tap Rd Ste 200, Coppell, TX 75019 Directions (817) 337-3339
Hospital Affiliations
- Cook Children's Medical Center
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
my baby likes him he was kind and very pleasant
About Dr. Paul Bauer, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1942265285
Education & Certifications
- St Louis Chldn's Hosp-Wash U
- Boston University Med Center
- Boston Univ
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- Kearney State College (now University of Nebraska at Kearney)
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bauer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bauer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.