Overview

Dr. Paul Bates, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Bates works at Plantation Family Medical Associates in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.