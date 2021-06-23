Dr. Paul Barone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Barone, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Barone, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with St. Vincent's Hosp
Locations
NYU Langone Medical Associates- Chelsea160 W 26th St Fl 3, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 754-3300Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00am
Midtown Health Center773 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 586-1550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barone is an excellent Doctor who cares about his patients and is very professional in his approach. His friendly, knowledgable and helpful manner are second to none. I have the utmost confidence in his ability to provide the highest level of care to his patients.
About Dr. Paul Barone, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1629130349
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincent's Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barone accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Barone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barone.
