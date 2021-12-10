Dr. Barnard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Barnard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Barnard, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Locations
1
Desert Pulmonary & Sleep Consultants Plc2730 S Val Vista Dr Ste 208, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (482) 962-1650
2
Desert Pulmonary & Sleep Consultants Plc.3303 E Baseline Rd Ste 208, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 962-1650
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barnard was one of the nicest and patient doctors I've ever seen. I am happy I was referred to him.
About Dr. Paul Barnard, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1992706717
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan/VA Med Ctr
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Colorado College
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Barnard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnard.
