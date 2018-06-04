Overview

Dr. Paul Barbarotto, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rensselaer, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Barbarotto works at Capital Region Family Hlth Care in Rensselaer, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.