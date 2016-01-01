Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Baker, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Baker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Dr. Baker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pennsylvania Retina Specialists220 Grandview Ave Ste 200, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 761-8688
-
2
Pennsylvania Retina Specialists1249 Cocoa Ave Ste 104, Hershey, PA 17033 Directions (717) 533-3937
-
3
Pennsylvania Retina Specialists2525 Green Tech Dr Ste A, State College, PA 16803 Directions (800) 633-8688
-
4
Pennsylvania Retina Specialists1600 6th Ave, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 205-4020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
About Dr. Paul Baker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1841417441
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Institute
- Wills Eye Institute
- St Vincents Medical Center
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.