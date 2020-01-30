Overview

Dr. Paul Baird Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Baird Jr works at Emory Clinic Gastroenterology, Atlanta, GA in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.