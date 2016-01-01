Dr. Paul Bader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Bader, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Bader, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
Dr. Bader works at
Locations
-
1
Boris Livshin Physician PC9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 261-9100Tuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bader?
About Dr. Paul Bader, MD
- Oncology
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1740281450
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bader has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bader works at
Dr. Bader speaks Chinese and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bader. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.