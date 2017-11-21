Dr. Bachwitt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Bachwitt, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Bachwitt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Locations
Dr. Letitia Tierney10 Courtney Dr, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 925-3580
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bachwitt?
I would definitely recommend Dr. Bachwitt to everyone. He has the knowledge and experience you want in an orthopedic surgeon to get the best resilts.
About Dr. Paul Bachwitt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1083780373
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bachwitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bachwitt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bachwitt.
