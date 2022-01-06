Dr. Paul Azer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Azer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Azer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Azer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Conrad Tseng MD Inc.99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 107, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 659-8824
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azer?
Dr. Azer is amazing. He's one of the few physicians around that make eye contact, listen, and think outside the box by looking at you as a whole and not just an endocrine gland. His team was great and handled everyone efficiently and gracefully. I felt special and completely taken care of.
About Dr. Paul Azer, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 48 years of experience
- English, German
- 1336154707
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azer works at
Dr. Azer has seen patients for Thyroid Cyst, Thyroid Nodule and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Azer speaks German.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Azer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.