Overview

Dr. Paul Azer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Azer works at Paul C Azer MD Medical Corpor in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cyst, Thyroid Nodule and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.