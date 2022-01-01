Overview

Dr. Paul Avenel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsboro, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Highlands Medical Center.



Dr. Avenel works at EDWARD W KNOWLES MD in Scottsboro, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.