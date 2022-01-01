Dr. Paul Avenel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avenel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Avenel, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Avenel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsboro, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Highlands Medical Center.
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Highlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It is weird to say that you have a family Surgeon, but Dr. Avenel is our go to. He has always taken time to talk with us, listen to us, laugh and console us. He even took the time out of a busy day of surgery to come into my husband's room, when we were not even technically his patient yet. He explained my husband's symptoms and gave his opinion on what he would like to see happen. Three weeks after that health crisis, we just saw him to have the surgery that had to be put on hold. After he finished in the OR he came in to tell me how the procedure went. Of course he was concerned for my husband's recovery but he was also, jokingly, concerned about how I was going to fair the week of post-op discomfort. I have not had thoughts of hurting him...but the week is young! Best of the best.
