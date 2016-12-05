Overview

Dr. Paul Aufderheide, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Aufderheide works at Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Care Center in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

