Dr. Ash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Ash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Ash, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.
Locations
Tualitin Office19260 SW 65th Ave Ste 280, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 692-2850
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Ash, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1063417392
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ash accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ash has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ash.
