Dr. Paul Asdourian, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Asdourian works at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.