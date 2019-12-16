See All Spine Surgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Paul Asdourian, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (82)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Asdourian, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Asdourian works at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    General Surgery Ambulatory Surgical Center A.s.c. L.l.c.
    3333 N Calvert St Ste 655, Baltimore, MD 21218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 554-6497
    Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
    1407 York Rd Ste 100A, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 554-2867

Hospital Affiliations
  • Medstar Union Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 16, 2019
    Accurate diagnosis and corrective anterior C6-C7 fusion. with supportive metal implants. Best Accurate outcome on pain management.
    ANDY — Dec 16, 2019
    About Dr. Paul Asdourian, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962446765
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Presbyterian St Lukes Medical Center
    • Boston University Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Program
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    • SUNY Stony Brook U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Asdourian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asdourian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asdourian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asdourian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Asdourian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asdourian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asdourian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asdourian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

