Dr. Paul Arnold, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (46)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Arnold, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.

Dr. Arnold works at Gastroenterology Associates, P.C. - Gainesville in Gainesville, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA and Warrenton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Gastroenterology Associates
    7915 Lake Manassas Dr Ste 302, Gainesville, VA 20155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 248-0653
    Gastroenterology Associates
    8640 Sudley Rd Ste 201, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 368-6819
    Gastroenterology Associates;
    170 W Shirley Ave, Warrenton, VA 20186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 347-2470
    Inova Medical Group - Fauquier
    402 HOSPITAL DR, Warrenton, VA 20186 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 347-2470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fauquier Hospital
  • UVA Haymarket Medical Center
  • Uva Prince William Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis D Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Arnold?

    Jul 03, 2020
    Dr. Arnold is fantastic. He's warm and friendly and easy to talk to. Before I saw him, I had terrible constipation that meant I often didn't have a bowel movement for a week or more. His prescription was perfect and it fixed my problem right away. I feel so much better since starting to see him. I'd highly recommend him to anyone seeking his service and I have recommended to friends and family members who have all felt the same way I do.
    Connie Muse — Jul 03, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Arnold, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992828693
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Hampden-Sydney College
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
