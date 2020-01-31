Overview

Dr. Paul Armstrong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southport, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Armstrong works at Dosher Medical in Southport, NC with other offices in Abingdon, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.