Dr. Paul Arcand, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They completed their residency with Umass Memorial Med Center



Dr. Arcand works at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA with other offices in Leominster, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.