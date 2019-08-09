Dr. Paul Apyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Apyan, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Apyan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkridge Medical Center.
Locations
Riverrun Health1067 Riverfront Pkwy Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37402 Directions (423) 531-9300
- 2 2341 McCallie Ave Ste 301, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 648-9808
Parkridge Medical Center2333 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-6061Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthopaedic Associates PC979 E 3rd St Ste C220, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 267-4585
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had my hip replaced by Dr. Apyan and I feel like A NEW person! I haven't had any issues at all. My issue now is my knees. Instead of knee replacements, we're trying the "Rooster Shots". They seem to be working quite well. I could tell a difference after the very first injection.
About Dr. Paul Apyan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Western Ontario Hosp
- U Tenn-Erlanger Med Ctr
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Apyan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Apyan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Apyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Apyan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Apyan speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Apyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.