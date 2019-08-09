Overview

Dr. Paul Apyan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Apyan works at Riverrun Health in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.