Overview

Dr. Paul Appleton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Appleton works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Tibia and Fibula Fractures and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.