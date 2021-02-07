Overview

Dr. Paul Apostolides, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Apostolides works at Orthopaedic and Neurosurgery Specialists PC in Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Lumbar Spine Fracture, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.