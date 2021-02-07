Dr. Paul Apostolides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apostolides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Apostolides, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Apostolides, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Apostolides works at
Locations
ONS Greenwich6 Greenwich Office Park, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 869-1145Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a couple of different operations performed by Dr. Paul Apostolides and I give him my highest recommendation. He took a broken disk out of my back several years ago, which alleviated an intense amount of pain. Prior to this surgery, I was experiencing extreme agony, but within two days after the surgery, I was walking with no pain and no complications. Several years after this operation, I had another higher-risk procedure done, in which Dr. Apostolides and Dr. Fiori, undertook a seven hour operation to implant rods and screws in my neck. The surgery was painless, my recovery was quicker than anticipated, and the outcome was life-changing. God bless Dr. Apostolides - I recommend him without any reservation.
About Dr. Paul Apostolides, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurol Institute
- Barrow Neurol Inst/St Josephs Hospital
- Maricopa Med Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Stanford University
- Neurosurgery
