Dr. Paul Apostolides, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Apostolides, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Apostolides works at Orthopaedic and Neurosurgery Specialists PC in Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Lumbar Spine Fracture, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    ONS Greenwich
    6 Greenwich Office Park, Greenwich, CT 06831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 869-1145
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lumbar Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Low Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 07, 2021
    I have had a couple of different operations performed by Dr. Paul Apostolides and I give him my highest recommendation. He took a broken disk out of my back several years ago, which alleviated an intense amount of pain. Prior to this surgery, I was experiencing extreme agony, but within two days after the surgery, I was walking with no pain and no complications. Several years after this operation, I had another higher-risk procedure done, in which Dr. Apostolides and Dr. Fiori, undertook a seven hour operation to implant rods and screws in my neck. The surgery was painless, my recovery was quicker than anticipated, and the outcome was life-changing. God bless Dr. Apostolides - I recommend him without any reservation.
    Robert Docimo — Feb 07, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Apostolides, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265403927
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barrow Neurol Institute
    Residency
    • Barrow Neurol Inst/St Josephs Hospital
    Internship
    • Maricopa Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Apostolides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apostolides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Apostolides has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Apostolides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Apostolides works at Orthopaedic and Neurosurgery Specialists PC in Greenwich, CT. View the full address on Dr. Apostolides’s profile.

    Dr. Apostolides has seen patients for Lumbar Spine Fracture, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apostolides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Apostolides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apostolides.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apostolides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apostolides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

