Overview

Dr. Paul Anike, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Hardin Memorial Hospital, Lima Memorial Health System, Mary Rutan Hospital, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wilson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Anike works at Heart Institute in Lima, OH with other offices in Van Wert, OH and Sidney, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.