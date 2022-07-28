Overview

Dr. Paul Andrews, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Andrews works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

