Dr. Paul Andrews, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Andrews, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Andrews works at
Locations
Phoenix - Cancer5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 933-6836
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Did a lot of research on the procedure, side effects, and surgeons prior to deciding on Dr. Andrews. Andrews is a Surgeon at the top of his field and I feel I got an outcome that reflects that. 1 week after my procedure the catheter came out and I had full function of my bladder. No incontinence at all, a bit more frequent urges to go, but that seems to lessen with every passing day. A few days later my wife got a little playful and I found that although a little weaker, I was still able to become interested. I have full confidence that with time I will have an equivalent lifestyle to the one I had prior to the operation. I strongly recommend him if you are in need of this procedure.
About Dr. Paul Andrews, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1710962345
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
