Dr. Paul Andrews, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Andrews, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Medical Center
Dr. Andrews works at
Locations
Bergen Cardiology Associates400 Frank W Burr Blvd Ste 22, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 928-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Amerihealth
Anthem
Beech Street (Multiplan)
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Devon Health
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Health Net
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Humana
MagnaCare
MultiPlan
Oxford Health Plans
QualCare
UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Andrews was warm and caring. I felt I was given the time I needed and never felt rushed. He's the best.
About Dr. Paul Andrews, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Cardiology
