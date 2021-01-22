Overview

Dr. Paul Anain, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo School Of Internal Med and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Anain works at Trinity Medical Vascular & Endovascular in Amherst, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.